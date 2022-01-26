With Omicron cases continuing to climb, health officials in Northwest Georgia are stressing safety during the pandemic.
“Historically, [these are] numbers we have not seen even since the begining of the pandemic," said Northwest Georgia Department of Health Director Gary Voccio.
He said Omicron numbers are reaching another high.
“The hospitals are full of covid patients, anywhere from a third to the half of the population is with COVID," said Voccuio. "ICUs are full, significant numbers of ventilator cases here in Northwest Georgia.”
He said if the infection rate continues, it could affect a majority of people in Northwest Georgia.
“I agree that eventually, maybe not this variant, but it certainly could do that and infect everyone in Northwest Georgia and everyone everywhere else as a matter of fact," said Voccio.
However, he said one factor is the vaccination rates in the area and how they haven't risen much since the end of 2021.
“They’re very close to where we have been. Our vaccination rate in Floyd county is 44% but our other nine counties are below that by 5% to 10%," said Voccio."
Voccio said with these rising cases, you can still protect yourself by getting vaccinated and taking extra precautions with children.
“Children are getting COVID and we want to remind everyone they can get a vaccine if they’re over age five," said Voccio.
