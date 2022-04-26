The Ocoee Whitewater Center was destroyed in an early morning fire Tuesday.
It's a historic site in Polk County.
It was constructed for the 1996 Summer Olympics and has since provided a lasting impact on the community.
It holds a special place in Joe Jacobi's heart, a 1992 Olympic gold medalist.
"Living at the Ocoee, I had a good sense of what Olympic venues means to the community," Jacobi said.
He lived in Ducktown from 1995 to 2017.
He said the Ocoee Whitewater Center really helped a struggling community.
"The Olympics really brought so much to that and kind of gave the way for the community to stand up and identify itself around something new," Jacobi said.
If anything, he knows this community will come together following a tough loss.
"To me, I think all these years later, that's what the Ocoee Whitewater Center and the Cherokee National Forest really represent is an opportunity," Jacobi said.