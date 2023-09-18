On Sunday, Olivia Weatherford was laid to rest at Hiwassee Memorial Gardens in Cleveland.
A large procession drove by as thousands of supporters paid their respects and said their final goodbyes.
Olivia Weatherford, at just nine-years-old, touched many lives and has inspired others to live like Liv.
She made her final journey through her hometown of Cleveland.
"This young lady has been very strong and courageous throughout her fight. It has brought so much awareness to pediatric cancer," said Ginger Buchanan, a supporter of the Weatherfords.
As the family was escorted to her final resting place, thousands of people showed their support by standing along the highway.
Many supporters who found Liv's story online became distant relatives.
Her father's strength and her positive attitude uplifted those around her.
"What a blessing it has been for those of us on the outside, looking in and allowing us to see their journey and faith."
In the eyes of those near her age, she was a constant thought.
"She was very nice and sassy," said Lexie Ingram.
The Ingram sisters say she became a part of their nightly prayers.
They shared what they'd miss most about her.
"Probably her personality, and she's funny. I love that about her, and she's nice," Lillie & Layna-Klair Ingram.
Here's what we can learn from Liv.
"That, even though we have adversity in life, we can remain faithful, we can remain encouraged, and we can still minister to others and show them by the example how she has lived."