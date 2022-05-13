The Hamilton County Highway Department reports Old Hunter Road will be closed for two weeks beginning Monday, May 15th through Friday, May 27th.
The Highway Department will be replacing drainage pipes and changing the road elevation to prevent future flooding.
The road will be closed at 5652 Old Hunter Road at Hunter Road and no traffic will be allowed thru as there will be an open trench.
All traffic should use the south entrance of Old Hunter @ Hunter which is a very short detour.
Detour signs will be posted.