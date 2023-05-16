Old Glory Relay will pass through Chattanooga on Thursday after traveling across the nation, a way to support veterans and wellness.
According to Team Red, White, and Blue, the relay is a national movement showcasing the strength, grit, and commitment of American veterans in support of their well-being.
Over 50 days, supporters will unite to walk, ruck, run, push, and cycle a single American flag more than 4,000 miles from Seattle, WA, to Atlanta, Ga.
Air Force Veteran Matt Mickle, also one of the leg captains for team RWB, says they will stop at nothing to ensure that flag will make it to Atlanta by day 50.
While in Chattanooga, volunteers will dedicate day 48 to "the fallen 5" who were killed after a man opened fire at a military recruitment center in July 2015.
"To me as a military veteran, I am in the air force veteran," said Mickle, "it carries a certain way that this one flag has visited so many significant spots across the country and that so many people have come together to make this happen."
From there, the 75-mile route continues through 6 points of interest from Lookout Mountain to Chickamauga Battlefield.
