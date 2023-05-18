An American flag is making its way across the United States as a way of honoring veterans.
The Old Glory Relay is a national movement in which participants run, walk, cycle and even push a single US flag from Seattle to Atlanta.
On Thursday, the flag passed through the Chattanooga where day 48 of the relay was dedicated to the Fallen Five service members who were killed in the July 2015 terrorist attack.
The relay lasts for 50 days and spans more than 4,000 miles.
The relay will end with a celebration in Atlanta’s Truist Park on Saturday.