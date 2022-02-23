The Chattanooga Fire Department played a part in a special ceremony on Tuesday that will even go down in CFD history.
Captain Scott Sparks (Quint 6 Red Shift) and his wife, Meagan, were married in Downtown Chattanooga on 2/22/22.
Meagan owns Chattanooga Carriage Company and their horses pulled the CFD’s 1892 Garnett Andrews Steamer for the wedding.
CFD says it was great to see this piece of history roll behind horses again.
The steamer hasn't been hooked in service for years.
Captain Sparks’ fellow firefighters were in the wedding party and in attendance, including his father, retired CFD Captain Bill Sparks.