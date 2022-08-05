New evidence filed in a federal lawsuit this week accuses the East Ridge Police Department of poor behavior.
In a letter filed in federal court Thursday, people who claim to be East Ridge police officers and call themselves "Night Shift" said leadership ignored a controversial arrest made in July of 2021.
"Assistant Chief Uselton was aware of Officer Dyer's bogus arrest of Mr. Cummins shortly after it occurred, and he took no action," the officers allege in the letter. "By doing so he approved of this type of behavior which currently infests the department."
The lawsuit centers around the arrest of Ronald Cummins, who claims officers in the department violated his civil rights.
According to Cummins' arrest warrants, officers said he was interfering in a traffic stop and was being verbally combative with officers.
Officers then performed a "leg sweep." In the lawsuit, Cummins claims officers threw him onto the pavement, causing injuries which continue to require medical care.
The anonymous officers claim leadership's handling of the incident is just another example of a "flawed and mismanaged" department.
Cummins is seeking $500,000 in damages in the lawsuit.
Local 3 News contacted retiring East Ridge Police Chief Stan Allen for response to the allegations. He said he was not able to comment on the pending lawsuit.