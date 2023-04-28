The Bradley County Sheriff's Office celebrated the graduation of seven inmates their first-ever Culinary Arts Bootcamp on Friday.
All seven inmates passed the final exam and earned the ServeSafe Food Handler certification as well as a certificate of completion by the BCSO.
The achievement comes from BCSO's inmate education program, led by Jean Casseus and Culinary Arts instructor Kezmond Pugh, and in partnership with Cleveland State Community College, City Fields, Southeast Tennessee Adult Education, and the American Job Center.
Congratulations!