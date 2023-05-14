Hamilton County says they will make a formal offer for the 11-acre 'Golden Gateway' site to BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee.
Mayor Weston Wamp said the plans are to redevelop the site into a school.
Support for the move has gathered support from county commissioners, school board members, and community leaders, according to Wamp's office.
“We’ve received enormous support for pursuing this investment in our students, our workforce, and Hamilton County’s economy,” Wamp said. “The Gateway property presents a can’t-miss opportunity for the county to boldly expand career and technical education near major employers. We look forward to sharing our vision with BlueCross leaders in the days ahead.”
Superintendent of Hamilton County Schools Dr. Justin Robertson said “Since last week’s announcement of the county’s interest in the Gateway property, I have received positive feedback from a variety of stakeholders concerning the possibility of using the site for Career and Technical Education programs and to provide additional classroom space to meet growth in the downtown area.”
The release from Wamp's office made no mention of the cost in the pending offer.
But the parcel is valued at $11.8 million according to the Hamilton County Property Assessor's website.