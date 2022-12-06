Happy Tuesday, everyone! It’s another gloomy and damp day around the Tennessee Valley. Our Tuesday will feature a chance for periods of rain through the day. Again, some of that rainfall could be locally heavy. Highs will be much warmer in the 60s.
Midweek, the trends are for the front to lift back towards the northwest taking the heaviest rainfall with it. Still, look for periods of scattered showers with temps warming into the upper 60s and lower 70s!
A front begins to move through the area by late-week, leading to a chance for a few showers for our Share Your Christmas event but overall, still a warm day.
Cooler and drier air begins to spill into the area for the start of our weekend, before another wet weather system moves through Sunday into Monday.