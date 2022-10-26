October 31st may mark the end of "Spooky Season", but it's also the beginning of National Veteran Small Business Week. Local franchise, JDog Junk Removal and Hauling is taking out the trash and doing what they can to help veterans one haul at a time.
Mark Warner joined the U.S. Army at the age of 19. He spent 10 years stationed all over the world and served in the Gulf War in Iraq before he left the military.
"When you're in the military you're with all like minded people, everybody's trained the same way everybody relates to each other and when you get out of the military you kind of don't fit in," he explained.
After the military, Warner worked in corporate for 30 years before he decided it was time for a change. That's when he found JDog.
"I've seen what the mission was for reducing veteran unemployment down below 1% and the military family atmosphere and all that really drew me to JDog."
Warner owns JDog in Chattanooga and Cleveland, TN. It's a full service junk removal company, hauling just about everything.
"We work really hard, we do a lot of nasty jobs, but it's very rewarding," he said.
With veteran franchise owners, they make it a priority to hire other veterans.
"A lot of veterans when they get out of the military they're lost and they don't know what to do. When you come out of the military, if you want to join us with JDog you've got a place where you can be comfortable, you can fit in and you're with people you can relate to."
This National Veteran Small Business Week Warner wants people to keep one thing in mind.
"Veterans, especially combat veterans they've been through a lot of things that, people have been there, just don't understand, and will never understand, so just try to understand where these guys are coming from and give them a break and welcome them home."