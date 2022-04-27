The Ocoee Whitewater Center burned down Tuesday morning and the TBI is investigating the cause. It brought worldwide attention to the Ocoee region in 1996 when it hosted the Canoe Slalom Olympic Games.
The 7600-square foot building was created by Paul Wright and his team. Wright was the project director for the Ocoee Whitewater Center from 1992 to 1996. He was sickened when he saw it in flames on Tuesday.
"A physical reaction, I saw that and it was just like horrific because I knew how many people would spend chunks of their lives...invested their souls in this place out there...and for whatever reason it was up in flames," He said.
Wright had just returned from a project in Puerto Rico and was working in Atlanta when the news broke the 1996 Olympics would be held in Polk County. Later, his boss told him he'd be in charge of this project. He said the early days of planning the project were fascinating.
"In '92 we were sure we were gonna do this. It took a full year and a half before Tennessee had the commitments to tell the Atlanta committee Tennessee was gonna do it," He said.
16.5 million dollars was spent in total on the project. Wright's team created a physical model with a one-tenth scale of the river to understand how to constrict the river channels to create rapids and conditions that would benefit competitors.
Wright's team broke ground in August of 1995 and put the finishing touches on the course just one day before the Olympics started.
It was important to him that the community had a staple to remember after the Olympic games were all said and done.
"We had a course like we said earlier was probably the greatest whitewater course in the world but nothing to anchor it in people's minds. As somebody drives by that area...for them the Whitewater Center was that building," He said.
Now all that remains of the Ocoee Whitewater Center is destroyed walls and singed memories. Polk County's executive says they hope to replace the center. Wright says hope is great but action has to be taken to make a difference.
"We're not in the business of building venues for the Olympics but we are in the business of rural economic development and that's where the Whitewater Center can really make a difference to the Ocoee region is bring events back to the area," He said.
He said what is done is done and now it's how we move forward from here. He suggests if and when the building is back in place, the right operation team should be there to run it.