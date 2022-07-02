They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Ask none other than Chattanooga Red Wolves head coach Jimmy Obleda, whose signature look with his white shirt and skinny black tie, has become a movement.
"Normally when I walk out I usually say hello to the fans, give them an applause, and thank you for supporting us,” Obleda said.
“I noticed a couple people, but it didn't really hit me until my assistant was like, coach there's like 30 people dressed like you in the stands."
These outfits aren't just picked out on a whim. It's not fully superstitious...but it's definitely a little stitious.
"I don't know if you believe me if I told you, but I normally prepare a week on what I'm going to wear for that game. Normally it's what I'm feeling, what's going to give me the best vibe, the best energy, the best luck, whatever you want to call it," Obleda said.
And while this fit is as simple as a white shirt and skinny black tie, it goes a bit deeper. Coaches are always coaching in some form or fashion, in this case, the latter takes a literal stance.
"As you can see the authenticity of me and my coaching. I don't hide anything. What you see is what you get. When people see that you're authentic with how you are they feel they can connect,” Obleda said.
“You got to dress the part that you want to be, you know what I mean? We want to be top shelf. We want to be top level. We want to be considered the best of the best you have to dress like it, act like it."
Building a soccer club from the ground up isn't done overnight, if anyone knows, it's the Chattanooga Red Wolves. Their future is, well, black and white so to say, and it shows that sometimes the simplest of things, can make the biggest impact.
"When you see something that's legit and real, you want to cling on to it. So, if I can be a part of that, if we can be a part of that, that's all that matters because we're going to continue to grow,” Obleda said.
“The Red Wolves movement, Obleda vision, and the Obleda movement is just going to continue to keep going forward."