Oak Ridge scientists make breakthrough discovery that could stop the spread of cancer

Researchers at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory have definitively linked the function of a specific domain of proteins important in plant-microbe biology to a cancer trigger in humans, knowledge that had eluded scientists for decades.
The team’s findings, published in Nature Communications Biology, open up a new avenue for the development of selective drug therapies to fight a variety of cancers such as those that begin in the breast and stomach.
Wellington Muchero led the research project, “I would definitely say this is a breakthrough.”
ORNL scientists found that the plasminogen-apple-nematode, or PAN, domain is linked to the cell proliferation that drives tumor growth in humans and defense signaling during plant-microbe interactions in bioenergy crops. The association was first made as researchers explored the genomes of crops like poplar and willow.
“The major challenge in the scientific field was how to turn that protein off. How to stop it from the cell division and the tumor growth,” said Muchero.
In the latest study, the ORNL team pinpointed four core amino acids called cysteine residues in the HGF protein critical to the PAN domain’s function and studied their behavior in human cancer cell lines. They found that mutating any one of those amino acids turned off the signaling pathway known as HGF-c-MET that is abnormally heightened in cancer cells, causing them to rapidly multiply and spread.
Muchero says the protein domain is made up of 728 proteins and the challenge for scientists has always been choosing the proteins to target.
“Any time we mutate any one of those amino acids, we were able to deactivate the whole protein,” said Muchero.
muchero and his team found that if a pharmaceutical company could make a drug to target one of four amino acids in the domain of proteins... It would stop cancer from spreading.
Targeting those four amino acids will not only lead to cancer treatments, it could also lead to treatments that would disrupt the infection pathway in mosquitos to make them less able to carry the malaria parasite.
Muchero says the next step in seeing this project through is to work with pharmaceutical companies.
“We want to see if we can start designing drugs that specifically target those four amino acids and if they can zero in on this protein domain, we could solve a lot of challenges that we face today."