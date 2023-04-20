On Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning - Fire Weather Warning for portions of the Tennessee Valley.
The watch is from 11:00am EDT through 8:00pm EDT Thursday.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or are expected to occur shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Very low relative humidity, combined with south to southwest winds 10 to 15 mph mean any fires that could develop will likely spread rapidly.
The NWS says outdoor burning is not recommended. In some areas, burn bans may already be in place.
Affected counties in NC
- Cherokee
- Clay
- Scott
Affected counties in TN
- Bledsoe
- Bradley
- Coffee
- Hamilton
- Loudon
- Marion
- Meigs
- McMinn
- Northwest Monroe
- Southeast Monroe
- Sequatchie
- Rhea
- East Polk
- West Polk
Be sure to monitor weather conditions and download the Local 3 Weather app for your phone or tablet.