On Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a Fire Weather Watch for portions of the Tennessee Valley.
The watch is from 12:00pm EDT through 8:00pm EDT Thursday.
Very low relative humidity, combined with south to southwest winds 10 to 15 mph mean any fires that could develop will likely spread rapidly.
The NWS says outdoor burning is not recommended. In some areas, burn bans may already be in place.
Affected counties in NC
- Cherokee
- Clay
- Scott
Affected counties in TN
- Bledsoe
- Bradley
- Coffee
- Hamilton
- Loudon
- Marion
- Meigs
- McMinn
- Northwest Monroe
- Southeast Monroe
- Sequatchie
- Rhea
- West Polk
- East Polk
