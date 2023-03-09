According to the National Weather Service, last week's severe weather breakout caused an EF-1 tornado to touch down in Gordon County on March 3.
The tornado caused damage to the area as it followed a path from Hammond Road, where it uprooted and snapped several trees, to Langston Road, where it damaged homes and almost destroyed a barn after snapping power lines.
The NWS notes that as the tornado crossed Mt. Olive Road, trees were uprooted on a hillside before the tornado lifted shortly after.
While an EF-1 tornado is considered weak, it typically generates winds between 86 and 110 miles per hour, and this particular one was estimated to have a peak wind speed of 90 miles per hour.
The tornado was on the ground for four minutes and traveled 150 yards, but there were no reported injuries or fatalities.