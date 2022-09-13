Local 3 News is learning more about the deadly helicopter crash in Marion County that happened at the end of August.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) says the helicopter was seen flying very low and hit power lines above I-24.
According to the NTSB, the chopper went down in a heavily wooded area. The helicopter was found with the nose in the ground and the tail section pointed straight up.
One witness says the helicopter did not appear to be in distress when it hit the power lines, according to the NTSB.
Marion County Sheriff's Detective Matt Blansett and Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. Lee Russell died in the crash.
The NTSB says it investigation is ongoing.
