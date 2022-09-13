Photos of officers killed in helicopter crash 082522
Local 3 News Staff

Local 3 News is learning more about the deadly helicopter crash in Marion County that happened at the end of August.

Download PDF NTSB preliminary report on chopper crash

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) says the helicopter was seen flying very low and hit power lines above I-24.

According to the NTSB, the chopper went down in a heavily wooded area. The helicopter was found with the nose in the ground and the tail section pointed straight up.

One witness says the helicopter did not appear to be in distress when it hit the power lines, according to the NTSB.

Marion County Sheriff's Detective Matt Blansett and Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. Lee Russell died in the crash.

The NTSB says it investigation is ongoing.

