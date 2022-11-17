The mass eviction at the Budgetel Inn & Suites in East Ridge sent people who lived there scrambling across the area, hoping to find a long-term place to stay.
More than 150 people were set up with new motel rooms through the city of Chattanooga's homeless coalition. The Hamilton County School District estimates 75 students lived at the motel.
"I gotta suck up my pride and just drop it and just do what I gotta do to help my family," said Tim Smith, who lived at the Budgetel with his girlfriend and six-year-old daughter since February.
A countless number of people were evicted from the motel Wednesday with little notice. Smith told Local 3 News he only heard about the evictions that morning, and had paid to stay in the motel for another week.
"The owner still owes us $600," he said. "There are people going in there Tuesday morning and paying for two weeks to a month at a time. If he knew this was happening, why'd he take those people's money?"
Daniel Whitehorn stayed there for about a month with his dog before the motel was shut down.
"Four hours? I mean, who can find a place in four hours?" Whitehorn wondered during an interview with Local 3 News outside of his new motel just down the street from the Budgetel. "All in all, it wasn't bad. I didn't have issues. But I kept to myself."
The motel was declared a nuisance via a court order Wednesday. Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp said she petitioned for the order, citing hundreds of drug-related calls to the motel including several fatal overdoses.
"There are drug activities constantly on this premises," Wamp said during a press conference Wednesday. "Several of the sex offenders who have lived here as of this week have crimes on their record that are violence against children. In the state's opinion that is unacceptable."
The Chattanooga area has above-average rates of homelessness compared cities nationwide. It's estimated about 4,000 people are homeless in the city.
The city's homeless coalition was a part of the move-out effort, and helped 151 people get new motel rooms.
"Every single person that requested a hotel room was able to get one," said Sam Wolfe, the city's director of homelessness and supportive housing. "We look to try to turn any instance like this into an opportunity to get people into more stable situations."
But for people like Smith and Whitehorn, it's just another short-term solution.
"There was nothing wrong with living at the hotel," said Smith. "My child had a roof over their head."
People affected by the evictions are able to apply for permanent housing through the city of Chattanooga. Anyone interested in applying can call The United Way of Chattanooga's helpline, 211.