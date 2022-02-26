Notre Dame High School has announced the resignation of its president, Kyle Schmitt:
"This is to inform you that Kyle Schmitt has resigned as president of Notre Dame High School, effective immediately. We extend our best wishes to Mr. Schmitt as he pursues other opportunities in his career."
Schmitt had come under fire in recent days after John Thomas McCecil told reporters he had been dismissed from his post as musical director of a school play, after school officials learned of his same-sex marriage.
The school also stated that Laura Swenson will remain as president at NDHS.
It is unsure what the timeline is for the school's search for a new school president.
The school's statement said, "We have begun the search for the new school president, and we will keep you updated of any significant progress when appropriate. Please pray for Notre Dame High School, Mrs. Swenson, and the faculty and staff."
