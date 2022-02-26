Notre Dame High School has announced the resignation of Kyle Schmitt, Notre Dame High School's President.
This release was sent to the Notre Dame community on Friday.
It read,
"This is to inform you that Kyle Schmitt has resigned as president of Notre Dame High School, effective immediately. We extend our best wishes to Mr. Schmitt as he pursues other opportunities in his career."
The school also stated that Laura Swenson will remain as principal at NDHS.
It is unsure what the timeline is for the school's search for a new school principal.
However, a search appears to be in progress.
"We have begun the search for the new school president, and we will keep you updated of any significant progress when appropriate. Please pray for Notre Dame High School, Mrs. Swenson, and the faculty and staff."
Read the full statement below: