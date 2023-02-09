It feels like yesterday Patrick Johnson was turning heads on the football field for Notre Dame High School. Now, he's ready to turn heads on the grandest stage in football.
Johnson will take the field for the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII as they look to win their second title in four seasons against the Kansas City Chiefs. He's seen some time this season on the defensive side of the ball but mainly plays on special teams. In fact, his family and high school football coach Charles Fant, know exactly where he lines up on the kickoff team. Three players to the right of Eagles kicker Jake Elliott.
Johnson's football journey, like most, has had its ups and downs. He set the program sack record at Tulane before losing his father to a heart attack just before the NFL Draft. He thought he would be picked in the draft a bit sooner, but fell to the 7th round. It hasn't stopped him as he's earned his role on this Eagles team and will get the opportunity of a lifetime on Sunday.
If Philadelphia wins, it will be the second straight season a Notre Dame High School alum will be a Super Bowl champion. Kareem Orr, who played college ball for the Chattanooga Mocs, won Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams last year.