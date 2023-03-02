For the first time since 2003, the Notre Dame boys' basketball team would get a chance to become the first team in program history to clinch a spot in the state championship game.
After a slow start to their season, the Irish have been on a tear this postseason, reaching the Division-II Class A state semifinals for the first time in 20 years.
When you make it this far, every opponent is tough, and that was the case with The Webb School from Bell Buckle, TN.
The Irish took advantage of a sloppy first half by the Feet, that saw them turn the ball over 11 times, as Notre Dame took a 25-19 lead into halftime.
Webb came out in the third looking like a new team. The three-ball began to fall for the Feet as they used an 11-0 run to take their first lead since the early stages of the game.
A timely time out by the Irish helped them gain their footing and settle back in midway through the third quarter. Notre Dame was able to tie things up at 39-39 heading into the game's final period.
Cole McCormick has been the guy for the Irish this season. He leads them in pretty much every statistical category. But it was sophomore Gaas Herman who owned the clutch gene on Thursday afternoon.
Herman took over in the fourth, scoring 15 of his game-high 24 points, to put the Irish up multiple possessions well into the last quarter.
A few buckets from McCormick, enough made free throws down the stretch, and a determination to make school history helped Notre Dame close things out for a 68-62 semifinal win over The Webb School.
The Irish will take on Goodpasture (31-2) in the state championship game on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. (ET) inside the Hooper Eblen Center.
It's the Irish's first-ever state championship game appearance. The Cougars are making their third straight trip to the finals, winning in 2021, before finishing second in 2022.