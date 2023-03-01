No one on the Notre Dame boys' basketball team was alive the last time the team made it to the final four. The Fighting Irish have finally returned for the first time since 2003.
Life isn't easy in Division-II Class A, especially in their district. Iron sharpens iron though as they were able to win the district tournament, make it to the region tournament championship, and ultimately earn a state quarterfinal game at home.
The Irish took full advantage on Saturday when they defeated Davidson Academy 59-51 to book their trip to Cookeville for the semifinals.
The team had to have a bit of a reality check this week at practice before they head north. Head coach Jonathan Adams had to help them separate being happy to be there and wanting to accomplish school history.
No Notre Dame boys' basketball team has ever made it to the state championship game. The Irish will have a chance to change that on Thursday when they take on The Webb School at 2:30 (ET) inside the Hooper Eblen Center on the campus of Tennessee Tech.