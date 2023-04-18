Noted Atlanta-based Dr. Charles Stanley died Tuesday.
Stanley served as the Pastor Emeritus of First Baptist Atlanta and prior to that, served as Senior Pastor of the church.
For many years, Stanley's sermons were broadcast on Local 3 on Sunday mornings.
Stanley was the founder of In Touch Ministries and a New York Times best-selling author.
He was born in 1932 in the town of Small Fork, VA, was was an only child.
Stanley received his call to the ministry at the young age of 14, according to his website.
After receiving his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Richmond in 1956, he was ordained to the ministry at Moffett Memorial Baptist Church in Danville, VA the very same year.
Her served as pastor and several churches around the south and launched his half-hour program called “The Chapel Hour” in Atlanta in 1972.
“In Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley” in 1982 reached 115 million households in the United States.