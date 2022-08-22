Good Monday. We won't see much in the way of rain this evening, but it does look like we may have a few late night (10pm?) showers moving through from north to south.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be warm and a little muggy with little chance for rain. I'll still leave in a 10% chance as we can always during the summer see a pop-up afternoon shower or storm.
Thursday we will bump that up to a 30% chance as a front stalls to our south. The high Thursday will hit 87.
Friday through the weekend we will settle into a pattern of highs in the upper 80s with a few spotty showers and storms each afternoon.
For the latest, download the Local 3 Weather app.