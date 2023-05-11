I-24 eastbound was shut down for almost two hours Wednesday evening after a trailer carrying cheese caught fire.
THP says just before 8:30 p.m., a utility trailer was traveling eastbound on I-24 near milemarker 142 when a wheel locked up on the trailer and the driver pulled to the right shoulder. While slowing down on the shoulder, the left axle came off and lodged itself under the rear of the trailer.
The driver stopped and observed smoke and flames coming from the axle hub.
The trailer which was carrying cheese quickly caught on fire.
The interstate was shut down for approximately one and a half hours while the fire was being extinguished.
No injuries were reported for this incident.