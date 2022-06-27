Good morning, today will be mostly to partly cloudy with some scattered showers/storms, generally moving from NW to SE. There are already a few downpours this morning.
This chance for scattered activity will continue through Monday afternoon. Highs today won’t be as hot in the mid-80s. Then, tonight humidity will fall with a partly cloudy sky, waking up to more refreshing air on Tuesday morning in the mid-60s.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-80s. Both days will have a few showers/storms. On Thursday, it’ll be back up to the upper 80s to 90 with an isolated shower chance. Unfortunately, for the holiday weekend, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday look to have scattered showers and storms, especially Saturday and Sunday. We do need the rain, so this can be a good thing. However, please be mindful of lightning for any outdoor plans and check back for updates as the weekend approaches.