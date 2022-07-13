Good morning, today will have more clouds and slightly cooler temperatures compared to yesterday with highs from 83-88 for most and some scattered showers and storms (40%).
The chances for rain today are lower for Tennessee communities with the potential for more sunshine, especially to the northwest of Chattanooga. For Georgia, NE Alabama, and Cherokee County, NC, the chance for scattered showers and storms to develop will linger throughout the day, as those locations will be closer to a stalled front. There is a low-end risk for damaging wind possible in an isolated storm.
Tonight will have a partial clearing of clouds from NW to SE. There will be a full Moon called the Buck Moon if you want to look for it through the clouds with lows from about 65-70.
Thursday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to 90 with an isolated shower. Friday will be mostly sunny and hot in the upper 80s to low 90s. Saturday will stay hot around 90 with a spotty shower/storm chance. Sunday will have slightly greater rain chances with scattered showers/storms and highs in the upper 80s. The scattered activity will continue into next work-week as well with highs in the 80s.