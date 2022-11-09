The Georgia Department of Public Health is working to raise more awareness when it comes to opioid overdoses and deaths, especially in Northwest Georgia.
Northwest Georgia was ranked as the highest part of the state of Georgia for deaths due to opioid overdoses.
Now, Georgia Department of Public Health officials are working to bring these numbers down with more resources and awareness.
"Our ten county NW GA Health district had the highest overdose, opioid overdose rate of any public health district in Georgia," said Georgia Department of Public Health PIO Logan Boss.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported an opioid death rate of almost 23% last year in Northwest Georgia, with areas like Dade and Polk County reporting even higher numbers of 36%.
Boss said the department is targeting these areas through a special app.
"OdMap, which is overdose detection mapping application," said Boss. "It allows us to get data and target areas in our community with suspected overdoses."
He added that 40% of all overdose deaths include someone present when it happens.
He's working to teach people how to watch out for these fatal overdoses.
"Shallow breathing, people falling asleep or losing consicousness, small pnipoint pupils, choking or gurgling sounds, a limp body, pale or blue skin," said Boss.
One resource includes Naloxone, which he said everyone should have if needed.
"Naloxone is available at Georgia pharmacies without a prescription," said Boss. "Of course it's behind the counter but you do not have to have a prescription."
He also said people shouldn't be afraid to ask for help if they see someone overdosing. They will be legally protected.
"This law states that the caller and the victim cannot be arrested or charged or prosecuted if they call 911 for medical assistance at the scene of a suspected overdose," said Boss.
To see numbers across the State of Georgia when it comes to opioid overdoses and deaths, you can click here.