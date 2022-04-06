Vaccination rates remain low in Northwest Georgia, but health officials are still pushing for certain people to get the second COVID-19 booster currently being offered.
“People still need to be careful and cognizant that we are still in a pandemic," said Georgia Department of Health PIO Logan Boss.
Boss said COVID numbers are going down in Northwest Georgia.
“They’re down about 30% over the past several weeks, hospitalizations have also sharply decreased, PCR positivity rate is very low, about 1.5%," said Boss.
However, he said COVID-19 cases are still popping up for people with or without the vaccine.
“Omicron in general is still pretty adept at invading the protective antibodies provided by the vaccine, so we are still seeing those breakthrough infections," said Boss.
He said the health department originally set a goal of vaccinating at least half of the Northwest Georgia population.
“We were hoping we’d hit 50% and we’re nowhere close to that on any of those vaccination rates," said Boss.
But now, that goal is changing due to consistent low numbers.
“Those rates are 38, 32, and 33 for Catoosa, Dade, and Walker Counties respectfully, so you can see our vaccination rates are significantly lower in Northwest Georgia than they are statewide," said Boss.
He said the goal is to get people vaccinated who need the extra protection, like people who qualify for the second COVID-19 booster,
“Those boosters are especially important for people 65 and older, people with underlying medical conditions that increases their risk for severe illness," said Boss.
He said the booster shot will be available at any Northwest Georgia Health Department location for anyone 50 or older.
To learn more about what vaccinations are recommended for you, you can visit the CDC's website here.