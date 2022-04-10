Chattanooga's first golf simulator and bar is now open to the public.
It is located in the NorthShore area.
Albatross features five golf simulation bays that use Trackman simulators, a full bar, elevated golf food, comfortable living room atmosphere, and perfect spots to capture your next Instagram photo.
The simulators feature real courses from around the world - they also have fun, easy games to play with friends.
The company offers rental golf clubs for $5. We have rental clubs available for right and left handed players.
It allows walk-ins, however, you may not be guaranteed a bay. Booking a bay online is recommended, but customers are welcome to come in and hang out in the bar or the pro shop while waiting on a bay to become available.