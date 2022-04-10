Albatross

Chattanooga's first golf simulator and bar is now open to the public.

It is located in the NorthShore area.

Albatross features five golf simulation bays that use Trackman simulators, a full bar, elevated golf food, comfortable living room atmosphere, and perfect spots to capture your next Instagram photo.

The simulators feature real courses from around the world - they also have fun, easy games to play with friends. 

The company offers rental golf clubs for $5. We have rental clubs available for right and left handed players.

It allows walk-ins, however, you may not be guaranteed a bay. Booking a bay online is recommended, but customers are welcome to come in and hang out in the bar or the pro shop while waiting on a bay to become available.

Customers can schedule a tee time and reserve a bay for you and up to 6 friends.
 
You can practice your drive, play tournament mini-games, or enjoy a full 18 holes on over 100 courses from all over the world.
 
Albatross says it is best to schedule your tee time up to 5 days in advance.
 
Each session has a 4 hour limit.
 
NON-MEMBERS:
 
Albatross is open to non-members Thursday - Monday.
 
Peak Hour Pricing is $40/hr per bay Saturday and Sunday from 9am - 9pm and Monday, Thursday, Friday from 5pm - 9pm.
 
Non-Peak Hour Pricing is $30/hr per bay Monday, Thursday, Friday from 9am-4pm
 
MEMBERS:
 
Tuesdays and Wednesdays are reserved for members only.
 
SCHEDULE A TEE TIME
 
 
 

