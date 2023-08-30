Judson Petty knew he was racking up receiving yards in North Murray's week two win over Pickens. He just didn't realize it was that much.
Petty would go on to haul in 16 passes for 360 yards in the Mountaineers 44-37 win over Pickens. The 360 yards receiving broke a Georgia state record that stood for over a decade.
Family, friends, teammates, and teachers gathered in the North Murray High School auditorium on Wednesday afternoon to watch the star senior accept the Georgia High School Football Daily Player of the Week Award.
On top of his monster day on offensive, Petty also tallied double digit tackles on defense. A humble young man, he thanked his teammates for making it all possible.
Like he said, the record is great and all, but he's just happy they were able to pull out the win.