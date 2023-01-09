Ladd McConkey graduated from North Murray High School in 2020. The multi-sport athlete committed to Georgia and joined the football team. McConkey earned his second National Championship ring on Monday night.
"He's always been a playmaker, so he can get his teammates up. You know, there's guys that have the 'IT' factor and he has the 'IT' factor," said North Murray High School Football Coach Preston Poag.
Poag coached McConkey from little league until he finished his career as a Mountaineer. He says he is a great leader and an even better person.
While he doesn't coach the X's and O's for the former Mountaineer anymore, he finds himself wishing that he would get the ball more. When Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett gave #84 the ball, he made it count.
McConkey finished his sophomore year as a Dawg with seven touchdowns, two of those coming in Monday night's game. He was the second leader of receptions with five, 88 yards, and an average of 17.6 yards per carry.
"It was awesome to play with him and see what it takes to play somewhere big at the next level," said senior Seth Griffin.
Griffin was a freshman when he played with McConkey, but he remembers his work ethic and leadership abilities.
McConkey's final game in the Mountaineer uniform was a loss, but he earned his second National Championship ring in a dominate performance.
"I always let him know I'm proud of him and I love him," says Poag. "I'm close to Ladd. He's been one of the guys I'm closest to in my program."