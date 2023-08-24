Residents in North Georgia shared their thoughts on former President Donald Trump's recent indictment.
"I think they're setting him up. The Democrats are trying to keep Trump out of office because they know he would win by a landslide," said Dalton resident Daryl Caldwell.
"Any other indictment he's gotten, whatever schemes they're up to, I think they're like 4 or 5 and 0, so or 0-4, 0-5. So, we will see how it pans out," said Chickamauga resident Philip Soto.
The felony charges are in connection with efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia, but that hasn't changed the supportiveness of the people we spoke with.
"Not at all, because he made America great again. Our economy was good; things were going great. Look at the cost of gas right now. Look at what all is going on," said Caldwell.
In all but one presidential election since 2000, data shows that most Georgia residents vote for the Republican party.
"The fact that it's happening in Georgia, I think it's a misrepresentation of how Georgia feels overall as a whole," said Soto.
"Well, it's pretty historic. I mean, I wouldn't mind being down there myself and seeing and supporting him," said Ringgold resident Kathy Wilky.