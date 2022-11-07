With less than 24 hours to go before election day, all eyes are turning to Georgia, which could decide control of congress.
More than 2.5 million people have already voted in this election, so far. To put that into perspective, 2.6 million people voted early in 2020, which shattered records.
“I think people realize that, yes, this is a very important state and I think they’re voting like it," said Matthew Naves, the chair of the Walker County Republican Party.
Republicans nationwide are hammering home their message on poor economic conditions under democratic control this cycle, and republicans in Georgia are no different.
"The number one issue right now is inflation and the economy," Naves said. "And that is a huge winning issue for Republicans, as it stands right now. And that’s obviously great for us. And I think that’s helped us pick up a lot of momentum in the last couple of weeks.”
Democrats, on the other hand, are focusing on healthcare and social issues like abortion access to bring voters onto their side. Democrats in North Georgia, however, are mainly focusing on tying republicans to members of the party like their representative in congress, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.
"Our congresswoman has been involved in culture wars instead of representing the people of the 14th district," said David Boyle, the chair of the Walker County Democratic Party. "We want to support people who are trying to make their lives better.”
“If you take all of the anti-republican or the anti-Marjorie votes republican votes that came in, and give those to the democrats, combined with their numbers, she still comes out on top," said Nave.
But democrats are still keeping an eye on what progress they're able to make in Georgia's 14th Congressional District, if any at all. Boyle argues if they can make a dent in 2022, they can flip the seat in 2024.
The race for senate, on the other hand, is much closer. Neither candidate is polling above 50% of the vote, making a December 6 run-off election very likely. And with 50-50 split in the upper chamber, it's very likely we won't know who controls the United States Senate for about a month, leaving all eyes on Georgia's run-off elections again.
County parties are gearing up for that push, and ironing out their messages.
"The Republican Party is the party of a better economy, cheaper gas, cheaper food," said Nave.
"Policies that we are really concerned about are returning politics to a civil discourse that focuses on the needs of the citizens of our district," said Boyle.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Click here to find your polling location.