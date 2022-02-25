An InstaCart driver in North Georgia is getting the recognition she rightfully deserves.

Local 3 News first told you about Jessica Higgs earlier this month, when her video went viral on the social media platform TikTok.

In the video, the Dalton native describes how she took a job 30 minutes away in Crandall, Georgia which no one else was taking. Because of that, she may have saved a life in the process.

"I used my judgment, and I brought the groceries inside," Higgs said in the video. That's when she started smelling gas and told the man's family what she noticed.

His family wrote back saying she was right and credited her with saving the man's life. Her tip was increased from $14 to $100.

"When I took that job I was just trying to make rent that month," said Higgs. "And then I got the $100 and I thought 'wow!' And I thought that was it."

But that was far from it. This week, she was recognized on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show.' She's been showered with kindness and thousands in gifts. She left Ellen with a year of free groceries and $10,000 in cash from InstaCart.

"I went from working every day, seven days a week, I took my kids to work on the weekends. I took them to work after they got off school," she said. "I finally took weekends off where I can finally sit down and go to lunch I can finally be more of a human rather than just a worker constantly."

But even with that, seeing the video she posted still brings back the overwhelming emotions that compelled her to post that video to begin with. The overwhelming need to help is now mixed in with the joy of the live-saving difference she made.

"I've never said I've saved a life before," said Higgs. "So having to hear that over and over is just overwhelming."