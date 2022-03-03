As COVID cases fall from the omicron wave, public health leaders say our chance to put the pandemic to bed has passed.
"It's going to be something that's going to be around," said Sherry Gregory, infectious disease director for the North Georgia Health District, which covers six counties. "Five of those are still in the high category."
Nearly two years into the pandemic, she said the worst of it is likely behind us. Gregory said future surges in cases of the virus are almost guaranteed, but they may not be as severe.
"Hopefully, we're at the end of it," she said.
Four counties in the Tennessee Valley, Hamilton County, TN; Dade County, GA; Whitfield County, GA; and Murray County, GA, are classified as high rates of transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
People in those counties are still recommended to wear masks, according to the newest guidance from the federal agency, while the others in our area are not.
The omicron wave brought record-breaking COVID cases, but did not prove to be as deadly as the summer's surge caused by the delta variant. Cases of the omicron variant were less severe and not as prolonged.
"Those who ended up in the hospital and dying, almost every one of them were unvaccinated," said Gregory.
But despite those encouraging trend, Gregory said the opportunity to put the pandemic to bed for good is gone. Vaccination rates in Tennessee and Georgia are among the lowest in the country. About half of the people are getting vaccinated today compared to two months ago.
"We had the opportunity when the vaccines first came out. They were so effective to the variant that was out at that time," she said. "Had we all gotten vaccinated, we could have wiped this out."
The future of the pandemic, she added, is promising. Coming variants may not be as severe, but they could be unpredictable.
"It's a virus. So, it's going to look to see how it can affect the body," she said. "It's going to figure out a way."
Starting Monday, Americans are able to order another round of free at-home COVID-19 tests, with another limit of four per household. Click here to your order yours.