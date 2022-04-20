Catoosa County recently received thousands of dollars in grant money from FEMA and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
A total of $21,000 will be going directly into the community to help with rent, utilities, and emergency food.
Interim Chairman for Catoosa County Board of Commissioners Chuck Harris said it is vital to have resources to help your community these days.
“Everybody knows we are coming out of a pandemic. A lot of people lost jobs. A lot of people are unemployed right now, and we got hit with this additional inflation. So, your grocery dollars do not go as far as they use to. People's income levels have gone down and so there is people that need help and us as a county we want to be able to step in and provide that help,” Harris said.
Harris said the county fights to get the grant yearly.
Last year, the county was able to help over 100 families in the community.
“And worked with the Salvation Army and Catoosa County Children's. So, last year the Salvation Army primarily paid a month of utility bills and Catoosa Children's paid a month’s rent or house payment for people who were having struggles,” Harris said.
Harris hopes that number will be higher this year.
As of now, the Catoosa County Family Collaborative is looking for a local agency to help distribute the funds. The agency must be a government agency or nonprofit.
“April 27 is the deadline and once the Catoosa County Family Collaborative decided who is going to be distributing the funds, then the people that have the need of the funds can start lining up,” Harris added.
Community members will be notified when the funds are ready to be given out.
Agencies interested in helping distribute can reach out to Mallory Vaughn with Catoosa County Family Collaborative at 706-935-5018 or email catoosacollaborative@gmail.com.