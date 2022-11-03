North Georgia Animal Alliance receives a $3500 Petco Love spay/neuter grant

North Georgia Animal Alliance is set to receive a $3,500 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love in support of their lifesaving work for animals in North Georgia.
Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations — like ours — across North America, with 6.5 million pets adopted and counting.
“Our investment in North Georgia Animal Alliance is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently celebrated the one-year launch anniversary of Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet facial recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”
“Last year NGAA spayed and neutered 891 cats and dogs in our area. This grant is crucial in allowing us to continue stopping litters from entering our shelters. Petco Love’s support to make this possible means everything to NGAA,” said Liz Gillespie, NGAA’s Cat Coordinator.
North Georgia Animal Alliance is a volunteer and foster based nonprofit organization that strives to reduce to the number of adoptable animals euthanized in shelters while promoting the humane treatment of animals through responsible pet ownership in the North Georgia area. Since 1993, NGAA has been a local cat and dog rescue.
In the last ten years, NGAA has spayed and neutered over 8,000 cats and dogs, found homes for over 5,000, and transferred over 3,000 to other animal rescues.