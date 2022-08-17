A minor traffic violation in North Carolina led to a police chase and the biggest methamphetamine seizure in the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office history.
North Carolina officers were led to a meth manufacturing camper trailer after a traffic pursuit ended in a P.I.T. maneuver and the arrest of the driver.
Law enforcement uncovered 73.4 grams of methamphetamine, 37.4 grams of fentanyl, three grams of psilocybin mushrooms, $700 cash, and a loaded firearm inside the vehicle.
Thirty-eight pounds of crystal and liquid methamphetamine were later located inside the trailer.
Carlos Dwaine Palmer, 58, was arrested Sunday and charged with Aiding and Abetting Manufacturing of Methamphetamine and was released after posting a $25,000 secured bond.
Lars Prentice Johnson, 50, was arrested Tuesday and charged with Manufacturing Methamphetamine and High-Level Trafficking in Methamphetamine. Johnson is currently in the custody of the Cherokee County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond.
Chief Deputy Chris Wood said in a statement, "To see this amount of methamphetamine in our community was a very sobering moment for us all. To think of the number of people that this substance could have negatively impacted is a reality that is hard to comprehend. The investigators involved in this case showed the ability to take the smallest piece of information and turn it into a seizure and arrests which no doubt make our communities safer. I could not possibly be prouder of them."