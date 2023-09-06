September is suicide prevention month. Whether it's pressure at home, at work or in school, people of all ages are experiencing mental health struggles.
In 2021 1.7 million Americans attempted suicide and nearly 50,000 lost their lives that year.
A local therapist tells us the more we have the hard conversation and normalize the discussion around suicide, we can work together to prevent it.
"The main thing is to not live in isolation or if you're aware of this, do not keep it to yourself," Katie Burns, Licensed Therapist with Watershed Counseling and Consulting.
Burns says suicide rates increased by 2.6 percent in 2022. She believes the use of social media has added pressure on people to reach unattainable levels of perfection.
"And it's just not true and that gets into our mind, and then so we feel defeated, and we become subjected to toxic stress," said Burns.
Burns says depression can show in several ways. Some adults may change their behaviors like using drugs or alcohol to cope. While smaller children could act withdrawn or even try running away.
"And you can talk to a teacher at school if we're talking to minors, or if you're an adult just tell a friend," said Burns.
The highest rate of successful suicides is in middle aged white males and the most common attempts are with fire arms.
Another licensed therapist, Tiffany Bartell says if you know you, or a loved one is suffering, discuss removing any means of self harm from the home.
"Sometimes when your brain is really sick you don't always have control and you're not always thinking logically, so we just want to take away those things that present a danger or a risk," said Bartell, Therapist at the Transformation center
Bartell and Burns agree the only way to stop suicides is to talk about it. Reach out to family, friends or a counselor for help.
Not everyone will show obvious signs of suicidal thoughts. So it's up to us to look out for each other.
"We should feel really comfortable asking those awkward questions, it's a sign of love and it's a sign of courage to ask for help," Bartell.
"People are so willing to help, I mean just give them a chance, don't live with it in isolation," said Burns.
If you are someone who is struggling, or know someone who needs help, you can reach out the the crisis hotline at 855-274-7471 or to learn more about what resources are available, click here.