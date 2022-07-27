Seattle-based fashion retailer Nordstrom has plans to open a Nordstrom Rack in the spring of 2023 near Hamilton Place mall in Chattanooga.
The 24,000 square-foot store will be located in The Terrace at Hamilton Place, an open-air shopping center that features retailers including Academy Sports, DSW, ULTA Beauty and Old Navy. Hamilton Place is owned and managed by CBL Properties.
The Terrace is located at the intersection of I-75 and Shallowford Road.
With the addition of this new location, Nordstrom will operate three Nordstrom Rack stores and one Nordstrom store in Tennessee.
The store is scheduled to open in spring 2023.
"Nordstrom Rack is a highly sought-after retail brand, providing tremendous value and fashion to shoppers," said Stephen Lebovitz, CEO at CBL Properties. "We are thrilled to welcome Nordstrom Rack to the Hamilton Place campus, Chattanooga's premier shopping destination."