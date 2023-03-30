On Thursday, May 18, Nordstrom Rack will open their Chattanooga store, at The Terrace, a large outdoor shopping center just north of Hamilton Place Mall.
The store will mark the third location in the state and the fourth Nordstrom concept in Tennessee.
“We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of Nordstrom Rack at The Terrace at Hamilton Place,” said Stephen Lebovitz, chief executive officer, CBL Properties. “Nordstrom Rack is a perfect complement to the existing tenant mix at Hamilton Place and the surrounding campus. Nordstrom Rack’s quality brands and attractive pricing will further extend Hamilton Place’s trade area and add another significant draw to the property.”
Nordstrom Rack carries merchandise from Nordstrom stores and Nordstrom.com, as well as specially purchased items from some of the top brands sold at Nordstrom, with a greater focus on designer and high-end brands than other discount stores.
The opening with get started at events at 8:00am, and the doors will open to shoppers at 9:00am.
Nordstrom Rack is located at 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard next to Ulta Beauty, Academy Sports + Outdoors, DSW, and Old Navy.