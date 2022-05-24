Nooga Spash inflatable Aqua Park opens this weekend for its 2022 season.
Nooga Splash Open Water Sports Park is the first of its kind in the Southeast Tennessee region.
It is located within Hamilton County’s Chester Frost Park, a public resort park and RV camping site and Regional Tournament Fishing Center.
It is owned and operated by Chattanooga Presents LLC.
Nooga Splash offers a place to run, jump, slide, bounce and splash, with hours of heart-racing fun for all ages!
Check out the different obstacles HERE.
Each basic session is 6o minutes. Half-day passes (up to 4 hours) and full-day passes are also available. Each session includes a mandatory 10-minute Safety Orientation and Rules of Conduct review, which starts 10 minutes before each session. Please arrive at least 15 minutes before your session.
Every participant must sign a waiver and have a waiver on file in order to participate. You can sign a waiver online to save time here: https://roller.app/noogasplash/waiver/
Participants must be at least 6 years old and 45” in height to enter the Nooga Splash.