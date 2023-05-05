An Atlanta-based non-profit looking to rescue individuals from sex trafficking and homelessness may move to Chattanooga.
Frontline Response's new plan, called "Freedom Re-imagined" will provide rescue teams, warming centers, and safe housing.
Organizers say they work to find people, and share resources.
"In today's world, trauma comes in many forms: sex trafficking, homelessness, substance abuse, unresolved trauma, access to health care, wounds of war, spiritual brokenness, mental and behavioral health. These issues not only break down individuals but families and communities. People remain in trauma because they simply don't have access to proven crisis-services. That's where we've stepped in over the last two decades. We're putting our proven track record to work and our goal is to become a national movement."
Frontline Response will celebrate their 20th anniversary with a gala on October 5th at the Marriott Marquis in Atlanta.
With over 1500 RSVPs presently made, the event will be part of a tour to provide audiences with insights, entertainment and education to inspire event attendees to take action. Similar events are being planned for Chattanooga, TN: Columbus, OH; Douglas, GA; Houston, TX; Macon, GA; Miami, FL; and, West Palm Beach, FL.
Frontline Chief Program Officer Jeff Shaw said, "Over the past two decades our team has worked hand-in-hand with partner organizations, law enforcement, the judiciary and legislatures to make a difference. We know that we can't stop trafficking or homelessness across the board, but we also know that we can make significant and sustainable change for those who have the courage to move forward. "
The nonprofit says it has rescued 3200 victims since it began this work and in 2022 rescued 382 individuals.