School is almost out, which means kids are going to be spending even more time online, making them vulnerable to predators.
Brooke Ruffin, Outreach Coordinator for Street Grace, a non profit focused on ending minor sex trafficking, said during the pandemic everyone was isolated and many people experienced feelings of loneliness. Kids also spent more time on their phones.
“A lot of teens reaching out, getting their security and confidence from an online relationship that could then lead them to a case of sextortion or exploitation," explained Ruffin.
This is one of the reasons why Ruffin said there was a 97% increase in online enticement of children in 2020. To help reduce the risk of children being exploited online Street Grace will be holding an online workshop Wednesday morning.
Ruffin said they’ll cover topics like healthy relationship habits and what red flags to look for.
"App safety, so social media apps, online gaming safety. We see a lot of exploitation occur over PlayStation and Xboxes and things like that. Any place where kids are communicating with other people.”
Now, before taking away your kids’ phone or shutting off their gaming system, Ruffin said a major key to keeping your child safe is talking with them. Allow your kids to understand the dangers the internet can pose.
