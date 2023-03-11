Chattanooga is full of people wanting to make an impact.
United Way of Greater Chattanooga’s annual Celebrate Awards event is meant to highlight both the local organizations and individual volunteers that truly make a difference.
Nominate them for United Way of Greater Chattanooga’s Celebrate Awards.
Nominations are open to the public through Tuesday, March 21.
Winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on May 9.
This year, you can join for an elevated evening sponsored by Southern Champion Tray at the beautiful Common House Chattanooga where you can eat, drink, and celebrate this year’s community work.