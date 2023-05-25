Nokian Tyres has teamed up with the Rhea Heritage Preservation Foundation for the 2023 edition of Nokian Tyres Summer Nights, a Friday night series of concerts in June on the Rhea County courthouse lawn in Dayton.
The fourth annual edition of the event will feature live music from local bands, food vendors, informational booths from area organizations, and even a tire giveaway on the last night of the festival.
The performance artists and dates:
- Friday, June 2 – The Sullivan Band
- Friday, June 9 – Rhea Springs Revival
- Friday, June 16 – Summer of Love
- Friday, June 23 – Common Ground
- Friday, June 30 – Gigi and Friends
Festivities start at 7:00pm each Friday in June and end about 10:00pm.